STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested on attempted homicide charges Wednesday in connection to a shooting into a car in the Seaport District, Stockton Police said.

Officers said they were in the area of Second Street and California Street on an unrelated call when they saw two subjects shooting at a white Ford F250 as it fled east in Second Street.

READ: 3 Arrested In Connection With Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Azalya Anderson

When the officers pulled over the suspect vehicle, the driver stayed inside and complied with officers while the three passengers fled, escaping police.

The police recovered two firearms from the scene. Officers said the victim transported himself later to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

19-year-old Melissa Hernandez was arrested on weapons charges, attempted homicide, and gang charges.