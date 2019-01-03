  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:roseville, Sacramento, UHaul

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Big news for the Sacramento/Roseville market. According to the moving company U-Haul, Sacramento/Roseville (grouped together as one market) is its leading Growth City in America for 2018.

Each year, U-Haul calculates its Growth City winner by looking at the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a city versus leaving that city. U-Haul says arrivals accounted for 51.8% of all one-way moving truck traffic in Sacramento/Roseville, making it the net number one city in the nation for do-it-yourself movers.

ALSO: Housing Boom May Spill into Old Sacramento

“This market is an attractive option for those who have been priced out of the Bay Area,” stated Aaron Anderson, U-Haul Company of East Sacramento president. “There has been out-migration from parts of the Bay Area in recent years, but many movers are remaining in-state because they can find affordability in Sacramento and Roseville. Commuters can be 90 minutes from their jobs and enjoy close-knit communities.”

Following Sacramento/Roseville on the national top five list:

  • Springs, TX (2)
  • Manhattan, NY (3)
  • Harrisburg, PA (4)
  • Grand Rapids/Wyoming, MI (5)

Other California cities that made the list:

  • San Francisco (6)
  • Palm Springs/Cathedral City (14)
  • Davis (16)
  • Temecula (19)
  • Concord (24)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s