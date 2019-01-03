NEWMAN (CBS13) — The White House said Thursday that President Trump Spoke to the family of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh.

In a statement, they said the president offered his condolences and commended law enforcement’s efforts in apprehending the suspect in his murder.

Singh was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week, hours after celebrating Christmas with his family.

There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Trump previously tweeted about the case, before the suspect was caught, commenting on his immigration status.

His suspected killer, Gustavo Arriaga, appeared in court Wednesday for the first time after being arrested in Kern County. Arriaga’s attorney questioned his mental capacity to stand trial, and the judge ordered he undergo a mental evaluation before they go any further.

Seven people were also arrested for aiding Arriaga and helping him avoid police.