Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Solano County, Solano County Sheriff, Vallejo
Kane Brazeal (source: Solano County Sheriff's Office)

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A wanted criminal out of Vallejo now has a third warrant out for his arrest, this time for animal cruelty.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Department said Kane Brazeal, 24, had two arrest warrants filed against him by the end of November. One for a federal probation violation, and the other for robbery by the Vallejo Police Department.

Officials said Brazeal was last seen in November at his apartment in Vallejo. On Dec. 20, deputies served a search warrant for his apartment and discovered he had abandoned it along with a dog.

animal cruelty case2 solano county sheriff Sheriff: Vallejo Man Wanted For Animal Cruelty After Dog Starved To Death In Apartment

(source: Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators found the dog had been left in the apartment without food or water and had died from starvation.

Deputies have been unable to locate or contact Brazeal, but have issued him another arrest warrant for animal cruelty.

The department has released a Facebook picture of Brazeal and a picture of the car he was last seen driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Charles Olmstead at (707) 784-7055, all callers can remain anonymous.

