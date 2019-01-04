SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This weekend’s looming storm is forcing Caltrans to cancel a scheduled closure of the Tower Bridge.

Crews were set to close the bridge on Sunday, January 6, while a helicopter removed and replaced metal assemblies. But Caltrans say the weather advisory will make it too hazardous for the contractors to fly.

The aerial work has not yet been rescheduled.

ALSO: Tower Bridge Construction Extended, Project To Be Completed In March

Caltrans is reminding motorists that closures on the Tower Bridge will continue through March.