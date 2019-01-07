SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested 23-year-old Jalaeya Jones of Sacramento for a series of thefts which preyed upon grocery shoppers, stealing from purses.

The thefts started in December, and the sheriff’s department asked for the public’s help to identify victims who had their property stolen. Since Dec. 20, detectives said they identified eight victims and one victim of attempted theft.

Jones would reportedly strike up a conversation with customers, often asking for a special holiday recipe. Then, when customers are distracted, the thieves steal their wallets from an unattended purse.

Investigators say elderly women were often the targets of the suspect.

Jones was arrested on Jan. 4 on charges of elder abuse, theft, and id theft. She is being held in the Sacramento County Jail without bail.