SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Downtown Sacramento saw record rainfall on Sunday as a strong, windy storm moved through the region.

The storm brought an average of .5 to 1 inches of rain to the valley on Sunday, while the foothills saw about 1 to 3 inches of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Breaking the record set in 1993, NWS says Downtown Sacramento saw 1.26 inches of rain on Sunday.

Record rainfall in downtown Sacramento with 1.26 inches measured yesterday! This breaks the old record 1.14 inches set in 1993. #cawx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 7, 2019

The high country was pummeled with snow during the storm, prompting officials to close Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line overnight.

Some of the highest elevations, like Alpine Meadows, reported a total of about four feet of snow over past 72 hours.

Here is a look at Sierra Snowfall Reports as of 8 am Monday, Jan 7th, 2019. #sacwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eUhwXh7sd1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 7, 2019

Precipitation will be lingering in the region on Monday and another storm is on its way, forecasters say.

Expect winds and precipitation to increase come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Drier weather looks to be in the forecast by Thursday.