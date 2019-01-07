  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County, placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate at El Dorado County Jail died in custody.

The incident happened on Friday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers found inmate Anthony Marino unresponsive in his cell a little after 3:30 a.m.

Correctional officers and medics started life-saving efforts, but Marino was pronounced dead less than a half hour later.

No cause of death was given.

Several agencies are now investigating the death, a standard procedure after an in-custody death.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s