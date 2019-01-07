PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate at El Dorado County Jail died in custody.

The incident happened on Friday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers found inmate Anthony Marino unresponsive in his cell a little after 3:30 a.m.

Correctional officers and medics started life-saving efforts, but Marino was pronounced dead less than a half hour later.

No cause of death was given.

Several agencies are now investigating the death, a standard procedure after an in-custody death.