SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 20 points and the Sacramento Kings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Getting a little swagger back after blowing fourth-quarter leads in all four of those losses, the Kings went ahead by double digits in a dominant second period and led by 28 entering the fourth.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven assists, and Buddy Hield scored 13 for the Kings. Willie Cauley-Stein added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Justin Jackson also had 11 points.

In his first appearance since missing 11 games with a knee injury, Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III had eight points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

Terrence Ross hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, which has dropped three straight and eight of 11. Evan Fournier hit four 3s and scored 15 points.

The speedy Fox shot 9 of 14 and directed the Kings’ offense with precision, committing only one of Sacramento’s nine turnovers. He exited late in the third quarter and never returned, playing 22 minutes.

An Orlando turnover led to a fast-break dunk by Fox, putting the Kings ahead by 25 late in the third quarter. They led 90-62 after three.

Behind a strong effort from their bench, the Kings opened the second quarter on a 20-2 run. Fox had 11 points, helping Sacramento take a 58-42 lead into halftime.

TIP-INS

Magic: Shot a dismal 12 of 39 (31 percent) in the opening half and had 17 points in the second quarter. … Vucevic had his 27th double-double this season. … Aaron Gordon shot 3 of 13 and had 10 points.

Kings: Had a 13-27 record last year after 40 games. This season, Sacramento is 20-20. … Starting guard Iman Shumpert missed his second straight game with an injured right index finger. … The bench produced 48 points.

UP NEXT

Magic: Conclude their six-game road trip Wednesday against Utah.

Kings: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports