SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The governor is not the only Brown family member having to say goodbye to his position of power.

California’s first dog “Colusa” tweeted her farewell from the State Capitol on Sunday.

“Goodbyes are ruff. Honored to serve as California’s First Dog along with Sutter Brown — and Deputy First Dog Cali,” Colusa tweeted. “Thanks for the belly rubs, California.”

Colusa, a border collie/corgi mix, joined Jerry Brown’s family in 2015. She and Brown’s first First Dog “Sutter” were well-known around the Capitol and are credited with helping put a lighter face on the governor’s administration.

Sutter passed away in 2016. He was laid to rest at the Brown family ranch in Colusa County.

Colusa was joined by another dog last year – “Cali,” a poodle/border collie mix.

Both Colusa and Cali will be joining Brown at the family ranch when the governor leaves office.

