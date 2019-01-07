  • CBS13On Air

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon his return to the White House after a day trip to Camp David on January 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)

Washington — President Trump will make a prime time address Tuesday night from the Oval Office about border security, as the partial government shutdown over his border wall continues into its third week. It will be his first prime time address from the Oval Office.

CBS News will air the president’s address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The president’s remarks will run no longer than eight minutes, according to the White House. Mr. Trump is expected to address the partial shutdown, the border crisis and the deadline for federal workers’ paychecks.

