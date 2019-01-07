SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An expert in surveys says adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census would worsen the undercount of Latinos and non-citizens compared to other population groups.

Colm O’Muircheartaigh testified on Monday at the start of a trial in San Francisco before a federal judge. Judge Richard Seeborg is scheduled to hear a week of testimony. The judge will decide whether to allow the question.

O’Muircheartaigh was a witness for California and the other plaintiffs in the case. He said a citizenship question would reduce the percentage of Latinos and households with non-citizens who respond to the Census questionnaire. He said additional efforts by the Census Bureau to count those people would not be enough.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Census officials take steps to guard against an undercount.

Seeborg is the second federal judge to hold a trial on the issue. A ruling in a trial in New York that ended in November is expected soon.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.