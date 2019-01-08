NEWMAN (CBS13) — A charity that supports the families of fallen first responders will pay off the home of Newman Police Corporal, Ronil Singh. The Tunnel To Towers Foundation is delivering a heartfelt and generous gift of $350,000 to relieve some of the uncertainty Singh’s family is facing.

Frank Siller is the CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after his brother, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks. The organization pays off the mortgages for the families left behind when a first responder is killed under extraordinary circumstances in the line of duty.

“I think most Americans were moved by it, moved by this story and we gave a platform for Americans to step and do something positive,” Siller said.

Singh was gunned down on Dec. 26 during a traffic stop. The primary suspect in the case, 32-year-old Gustavo Arriaga, has been charged with Singh’s murder.

“It just broke our hearts,” Siller said. “We knew once again that we had a call to action and we wanted to alleviate this family — this burden of a mortgage.”

In addition to paying off the family’s home, the foundation also raised $50,000 in education money for Singh’s 5-month-old son.

“We must come together as great Americans … and make sure that they know their families are going to be taken care of. I think that that should be our promise to their families,” Siller said.

Siller says Corporal Singh’s widow was deeply moved by the gifts which have added a sense of security and stability.

The foundation also builds homes for catastrophically injured service members and gold star families.