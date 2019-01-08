NAPA (CBS13) – Three big artists are will be headlining the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

The festival will happening Memorial Day weekend, from May 24-26.

Imagine Dragons will be kicking things off as the first night’s closer. Logic, OneRepublic and Sylvan Esso are also major acts playing that first day.

The wait is over: the #BottleRock 2019 lineup is here! 🎶🤘🎉

3-day tickets on sale tomorrow, Jan 8 at 10am.

1-day tickets on sale Thursday, Jan 10 at 10am.

Get more info –> https://t.co/ghAYh4gedD pic.twitter.com/GqKiN5vLos — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) January 7, 2019

Neil Young gets top billing on the Saturday of the festival. Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Gary Clark Jr. are also listed as major acts.

Mumford & Sons are slated to close out the festival. Santana, Tash Sultana and Lord Huron are also among the major acts.

Three-day tickets are now on sale as of Tuesday. One-day tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $359.