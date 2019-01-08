  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa

NAPA (CBS13) – Three big artists are will be headlining the 2019 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

The festival will happening Memorial Day weekend, from May 24-26.

Imagine Dragons will be kicking things off as the first night’s closer. Logic, OneRepublic and Sylvan Esso are also major acts playing that first day.

Neil Young gets top billing on the Saturday of the festival. Pharrell Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Gary Clark Jr. are also listed as major acts.

Mumford & Sons are slated to close out the festival. Santana, Tash Sultana and Lord Huron are also among the major acts.

Three-day tickets are now on sale as of Tuesday. One-day tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $359.

