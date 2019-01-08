SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The President cited the recent death of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh to bolster his argument for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, in his national address Tuesday night.

“Day after day, precious lives are cut short by those who have violated our borders,” Trump said.

The local murder case was thrust back into the national spotlight in the primetime address by the President.

President Trump called Corporal Singh an American Hero whose life was “stolen” by an illegal immigrant, suspected shooter Gustavo Arriaga. It was all part of a somber plea, urging Congress to fund his long-promised border wall, calling it a choice between “right and wrong.”

But Democrats say the president is manufacturing a crisis for political gain.

READ: Charity Pays Off Corporal Singh’s Mortgage, Starts College Fund For Infant Son

“America’s heart broke the day after Christmas when a young police officer in California was savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien,” Trump said.”

In an effort to convince Congress to fund a border wall, the president used the death of Singh, who was allegedly killed at the hands of an illegal immigrant, to argue poor immigration enforcement is putting Americans in danger.

“The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country,” Trump said.

In the 10-minute speech, the president did not declare a national emergency over immigration but said a growing humanitarian and security crisis has developed at the border.

“In the last two years, ICE officers have made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records, including those charged and convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes and 4,000 violent killings,” Trump said.

ALSO: Political Analyst Says Trump’s National Address Was About Appealing To His Base

President Trump’s speech was followed by a response from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They’ve said they won’t negotiate with the White House until the government has been re-opened.

“The President must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must reopen the government…” Pelosi said.

Despite those dueling speeches, the president plans to meet with Democratic and Republican leaders Wednesday to see if there can be a solution that ends the shutdown.

CBS13 reached out to a representative for the Singh family Tuesday, to see how they feel about the President’s remarks. They were not available for comment.