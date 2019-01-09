SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is looking for a female offender who reportedly walked away from a treatment program in Sacramento.

The CDCR said 32-year-old Sone Thamala has been participating in a Female Offender Treatment and Employment Program since Oct. 24 of last year. On Tuesday, the program staff told CDCR officials that Thamala’s GPS device had been tampered with and that she had not returned to the facility after being out on a day pass.

Officials say she was last known to be headed south on Highway 99 at Fruitridge Road Tuesday night. Anyone with information about Thamala’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Thamala is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 179 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She entered the prison system from San Joaquin County in March of 2018 to serve a three-year sentence for vehicle theft.

She was scheduled to be released in April 2019.

Thamala was participating in a voluntary Alternative Custody Program which allowed her to spend the last months of her sentence in the community instead of in prison.