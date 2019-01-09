SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A community is grieving the senseless death of a 19-year-old woman, a new mother to a 4-month-old little boy, allegedly shot to death by the father of her baby.

“…so the lesson is, for us and the babies around, if you see dysfunction, if a young man is abusing you, if a woman is abusing you, you need to get out of that situation,” said a mourner at the vigil.

Family, friends, neighbors and community leaders gathered lighting candles in South Sacramento in honor of the life of Dajha Richards. Friends said she was a fighter, a loving mother, and a 19-year-old trying to find herself.

The 19-year-old was shot Tuesday morning on Orchard Woods Circle and was taken to the hospital where she died.

The suspect, 20-year-old Damion Horton, who authorities identified as the father of the victim’s baby, turned himself in this morning. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on murder charges and is ineligible for bail.

Horton’s mother, Yolanda Smith, was also arrested Wednesday for helping hide the suspect so he would not be caught, according to investigators.

But, a source close to the family said Horton’s family did not try to hide him, and in fact, they encouraged him to turn himself in.