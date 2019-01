NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person is dead and another was seriously injured in a hit and run Thursday evening, according to Sacramento Metro Firefighters.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue and Date Avenue, next to the I-80 freeway.

Firefighters said one person was deceased when first responders arrived on the scene. Another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story.