BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – 3:30 p.m. Update: The National Weather Service called off the tornado warning in Butte County Wednesday afternoon.

This warning is no longer in effect. #CAwx https://t.co/bH9Ffup7m6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2019

—

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of Butte County Wednesday afternoon.

2:50 PM: A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Butte County. Take shelter if you are within the Tornado Warning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/M742jfy714 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2019

The areas under the warning are south of Chico, near Oroville, Thermalito, Biggs, Gridley and Palermo.

NWS says the warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.