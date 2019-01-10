Filed Under:angels camp

ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) – Police are looking for the driver of a car that allegedly hit a 14-year-old in Angels Camp Thursday morning.

The incident happened near Mark Twain Elementary School.

Angels Camp police say the teen was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries. The driver did not stay at the scene, but someone was able to take some pictures of the car before it left.

Photo of the car police say was involved in the incident. (Credit: Angels Camp Police Department)

Investigators are now looking for the driver and want to talk to them.

Anyone who knows driver or with any other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Angels Camp police at (209) 736-2567.

