FORESTHILL (CBS13) — Two suspects are facing charges after a home they were allegedly making honey oil was destroyed, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened back in December on the 5100 block of Finning Mill Road in Foresthill. The explosion was reportedly caused by a butane honey oil (BHO) lab in the home.

Deputies identied two suspects in the case, 57-year-old Kenneth Dodson and 57-year-old James Jacques. The explosion completely destroyed the home and sent Jacques to the hospital with severe burn injuries.

Jacques spent several weeks in the UC Davis Burn Institute, according to deputies.

Detectives found that the suspects were using two closed-loop systems typically used to extract and manufacture concentrated cannabis.

Dodson is facing manufacturing a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house, Jacques is facing charges of manufacturing controlled substances.

Detectives urge anyone to call 911 if they notice suspicious activities and an unusual amount of butane cans in or around neighboring properties.

The Sheriff’s Department said this was the second BHO-related explosion in the county in December.