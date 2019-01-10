LIVE:Gov. Newsom talks about his first budget proposal
Filed Under:Russ Solomon, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new park being built in McKinley Village is being named after the late Tower Records founder Russ Solomon.

The Sacramento City Council approved the name on Tuesday.

Solomon died in March last year at the age of 92. The record store company he founded has since gone out of business, but the impact he had in the industry is still being celebrated.

Another smaller park at the McKinley Village is being named after local artist Ricardo Favela, city council also decided on Tuesday. Favela, who also worked as a professor of art at Sacramento State, died in 2007.

