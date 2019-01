STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police say they’ve taken two illegal high capacity magazines off the street. During a probation search of a home on East Anderon Street, officers say they found a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, a 50-round drum, along with other magazines and ammunition.

Police say they arrested Ascencion Romero and Chris Dominguez for multiple weapons charges.

ALSO: Drones Helping Stockton Cops Catch Violent Crooks, Seize Guns