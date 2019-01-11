DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis firefighters laid flowers at the site of the shooting that left officer Natalie Corona dead Thursday.

Corona was one of the first responders at the three-car collision along with firefighters from the 5th street station. The firefighters said they took cover when shots were fired, and somehow they were not hit.

READ: Slain Davis Officer Natalie Corona Was Arbuckle Native Who Followed In Father’s Footsteps

Acting Fire Chief Dennis Reilly said after his firefighters took cover, they immediately rendered first aid to Corona before rushing her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Reilly said the firetruck that was at the scene was shot multiple times and is now being kept as evidence in the investigation.

Davis Police said a firefighter was struck in the boot at the scene but the bullet did not penetrate the boot or hurt the firefighter.