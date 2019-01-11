SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A man broke into a home, stole the family’s truck, and served only four months in jail.

“He terrorized both of my daughters. He called my 16-year-old daughter to come out of the house and you guys aren’t even going after him for endangering my child,” Steve Crummey said.

Their comfort of living in the country was shattered overnight.

“We had the door deadbolted, but he kicked the deadbolt and ended up breaking our door frame down,” said 16-year-old Lily Crummey.

She was home alone with her older sister when a neighbor’s adult son burst in.

“He was banging on the door and he was yelling for us to get out of the house and he kept banging,” she said.

“It’s like your worst nightmare because you can’t get here fast enough when you’re working far away,” her mom Deborah said.

A horrifying night back in August this Acampo family can’t shake.

“I was scared that he was going to hurt us,” Lily said.

Instead, he took the keys to the family’s truck and torched it.

“He ended up catching the field on fire because he burned the tires off the truck and then he blew the engine to the diesel truck,” Deborah said.

Jon Paul Marion was taken into custody, four months later took a plea deal, and as of January, he was sent free on probation.

“The only thing that they ended up charging him for was stealing our truck and they dropped all the other charges,” Steve said.

We asked criminal law attorney not linked to the case, Mark Reichel, if the courts may have made a mistake.

“There aren’t that many felonies that are more serious and that should’ve been the one that’s on his record for life because right now you look at his record that he stole a vehicle,” Reichel said. “This was a mistake and it doesn’t seem like fairness.”

It’s also sentencing this family feels is unjust.

“It seems like we are paying the price for everything that went on whether that be financial, emotional, or anything and for him, he did a couple months in jail, ok?” he said.

“I was hoping he would at least get a few years in jail that way he could really think about what had happened and we could get a few years of comfort to recover from everything that happened,” Lily added.

While they continue to try and get back to some sort of normalcy, they say they’re still living in fear in a place that was once safe, a place they call home.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office spokesman said that in exchange for the suspect’s plea, three other felony charges were dismissed.

Marion served four months of his eight-month sentence and is on probation for the next five years.