STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton say they’ve arrested a swim coach at Stockton Swim Club for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile, and they’re looking for more victims.

SPD News: Looking for possible additional victims Shunichi Fujishima, 22, was arrested for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a juvenile female. He was a swim coach at the Stockton Swim Club. Anyone with info please call (209) 946-0600. pic.twitter.com/B50PgeLyDe — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 12, 2019

Officers say they’ve arrested 22-year-old Shunichi Fujishima for the crime. They’re asking anyone with information about Fujishima to call 209-946-0600.