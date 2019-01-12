  • CBS13On Air

By Marc Thompson
Filed Under:Davis, police, shooting

DAVIS (CBS13) — Investigators are releasing new information about the man they say shot and killed Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Police say 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh ambushed Officer Corona as she responded to a three-car accident near his home on 5th Street.

Limbaugh, they say, shot Corona several times and fired shots at other first-responders in the area, striking a firefighter in the boot.

New tonight, police say Limbaugh wrote a letter, shedding light on his deadly plan.

davis gunman letter Police Release Cryptic Letter From Reported Cop Killer

Davis Police say this is the letter written by Kevin Douglas Limbaugh

Police say they have no reason to believe Limbaugh knew Officer Corona.

Yolo County court records show Limbaugh was arrested after assaulting a co-worker at the Cache Creek Casino Resort. He was charged with battery causing serious injury.

A previous booking photo of Kevin Douglas Limbaugh. (Credit: Yolo County Sheriff's Office)

That was reduced to a misdemeanor after a plea, but Limbaugh spent eight days in jail and three years on probation.

No word yet on how he obtained the weapon he used to allegedly shoot Officer Corona.

