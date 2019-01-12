  • CBS13On Air

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Richard Overton, the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who at 112 was believed to be the oldest living man in the U.S., has been remembered for his love of country and joy for life.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was among hundreds of mourners honoring Overton during Saturday’s funeral at Shoreline Church in Austin.

Overton, who died Dec. 27, served in the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion.

Service Held For Oldest WWII Veteran

ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 11: (AFP OUT) Richard Overton , 107 years-old, who is believed to be America’s oldest living veteran attends a ceremony to honor veterans at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2013 in Arlington, Virginia. For Veterans Day, President Obama is paying tribute to military veterans past and present who have served and sacrificed their lives for their country. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Abbott said Overton loved the nation and “put his faith in God almighty above all else.” Abbott recalled how Overton, who battled health problems including pneumonia, once challenged the Texas leader to a race using their respective wheelchairs.

Then-President Barack Obama honored Overton during a 2013 Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Burial was later Saturday at the Texas State Cemetery.

