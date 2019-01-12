DAVIS (CBS13) — Thousands strong for Natalie. A sea of candles lit the night at Central Park to honor the memory of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona killed in the line of duty.

Boy Scouts from Troop 139 passed out candles. They were holding a meeting in a nearby church when the shots rang out Thursday night.

The 100 Club of Solano and Yolo Counties presented the family with a check for $20 thousand dollars to help with expenses.

But perhaps the most moving moment coming from Natalie’s basketball coach at Pierce High School, Ed Martinez. “She was number 11,” he said. “When she walked into the room it was like somebody lit the candles “

Her friends from hometown Arbuckle sharing laughs and tears as they said their final goodbyes.