SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E is searching for a new CEO after Geisha Williams stepped down from her position, the company announced on Sunday.

The company’s board of directors has named John Simon Interim Chief Executive Officer as the search for a new CEO continues.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Geisha for her service and her tireless commitment to our employees and the 16 million Californians we serve,” said Richard C. Kelly, Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation, in a statement.

“While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the Board recognizes the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face. We believe John is the right interim leader for the company while we work to identify a new CEO. Our search is focused on extensive operational and safety expertise, and the Board is committed to further change at PG&E.”

Williams was CEO for less than two years, but she had been with PG&E since 2007. In 2017, she became the first Latina CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

This comes after reports surfaced saying PG&E is preparing to tell its employees on Monday that it is preparing for a potential bankruptcy.

