(CBS4/CBS Local) – Mark your calendar for Sunday, Jan. 20, if you hope to see one of the most epic celestial shows of 2019. Best of all, you won’t have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

While a large part of the world will see the total lunar eclipse, the best viewing will be in North and South America.

Here’s a link for detailed times around the world. Simply change the city if you’d like to see times where you live.

According to Space.com this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022.

So where does the name Super Wolf Blood Moon come from?