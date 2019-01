CAMINO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — CHP Placerville responded to a serious collision on Highway 50 near Camino Heights that killed multiple people.

Placerville CHP said the crash happened around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday. The officers did not give an exact number of fatalities in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision that closed down the eastbound lanes of highway 50 until 7:50 p.m.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.