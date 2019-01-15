ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 65 near Roseville Tuesday evening.

Placer Sheriff also confirmed that the suspect died in the officer-involved shooting and one of the victims is dead.

We regret to announce that one of the two shooting victims from tonight’s incident has died. PCSO detectives are continuing to investigate. — Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) January 16, 2019

The sheriff’s department said the incident started with reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in Loomis. Lt. Andrew Scott with the Placer Sheriff’s Department said the sheriff’s dispatch center received numerous 911 calls about a man in a Dodge pickup truck brandishing a firearm just after 7 p.m.

The suspect reportedly confronted multiple people in the Loomis and Newcastle areas, opening fire multiple times and shooting two victims at separate locations.

Deputies located the suspect on westbound I-80 where he crashed his vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the suspect crashed his vehicle on purpose.

Gunfire was exchanged there and the suspect and a K9 officer were shot.

Multiple agencies, including Roseville and Rocklin Police, reportedly fired at the suspect. It is not known at this time if the suspect was armed when the officer-involved shooting occurred, but it believed that he was armed.

Officials say no deputies were hurt, but a K-9 officer was taken to be treated. Sheriffs said one victim has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s K9 who was shot is expected to recover. https://t.co/AShLOAShTf — Angela Musallam (@AngelaM_PCSO) January 16, 2019

The westbound lanes of I-80 at Hwy 65 remain closed as law enforcement process the scene. Scott said there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

The Placer County Sheriff is taking the lead for the incidents that occurred in Loomis. Roseville Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.