VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The man suspected of stabbing two people at a burning home in Vacaville has died after a shooting involving police.

The manhunt for the suspect 38-year-old Nathaniel Holland came to an end shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Mason and Depot streets.

Police say when they confronted Holland, a police K9 was stabbed and shots were fired. A Fairfield officer was the one who fired at Holland, investigators say.

Both Holland and the police K9 – who is from the Fairfield Police Department – were taken to the hospital for treatment. Holland died from his injuries, Vacaville police announced Tuesday morning. The police K9 is expected to survive.

The two victims found stabbed at the original scene of the house fire on the 1200 block of Alderwood Way are a 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl.

A 4-year-old girl also was found with burns from the fire and transported to a burn unit in Sacramento.

Investigators believe the incident started as an argument between Holland and the woman. The woman was stabbed, and the 16-year-old was stabbed when she tried to intervene.

Holland is then suspected of dousing the inside of the home with gasoline and igniting it. Two teen boys and the 4-year-old girl were also inside the home at the time. Police say one of the teen boys and a neighbor rescued the young girl from the burning house.

Multiple local agencies were involved with the manhunt for Holland. The incident is still investigation.