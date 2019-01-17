MADISON (CBS13)— The atmospheric river that pounded the region left behind a river of its own.

The frontage road at Highway 505 was submerged. The field next to it was full of blooming alfalfa.

“When it’s this flooded it’s not too good for young plants,” said Jake Campos, who had just planted the crop.

Victoria Lambert hunkered down in the neighboring town of Capay, suddenly surrounded by rushing flood waters.

“We really need some storage systems for it,” she said.

Water storage was the last thing on the minds of commuters.

“Trying to make it to Cache Creek all the roads are closed,” one commuter said.

It wasn’t just the rising flood water but fierce winds making for treacherous conditions.

Back on Road 90, Campos said those fertilizer tanks weren’t there when he planted his crop.

But all he’s worried about now is… his crop.

“I’m praying you can only pray now,” he said.