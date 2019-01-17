SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The officer of Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the first family will be moving into a “more kid-friendly” home in Fair Oaks.

The Newsom family purchased a home in the Sacramento area and is currently renovating it. The family of six will move in a few months with their two dogs and a bunny rabbit.

The family moved into the historic Governor’s Mansion on Newsom’s inauguration day, Jan. 7. In a statement, they said the mansion will be opened up for public events and state business after they move out.

The statement said, “they love being a permanent part of the Sacramento community and are excited about living, working and raising a family here.”

The mansion was just vacated by former Governor Jerry Brown, who entered private life in Colusa County. The state of California bought the home in 1903 for $32,500, according to a history published by California State Parks.