PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — We now know the identity of the gunman involved in the officer-involved shooting that ended in Roseville Tuesday night, but we have yet to find out why he did it.

Brian Pierce says it’s a miracle he survived what he said was a drive-by shooting in Penryn. The solar company owner spoke with CBS13 over the phone from his hospital bed while his employees prayed for a speedy recovery.

“He is an outstanding guy,” said Albert Toruno.

READ ALSO: Montana Resident, 48, Identified As Suspect In Placer County Shooting Spree

Toruno works for Pierce’s solar company in Loomis. He couldn’t believe the news when he heard his boss had been injured during the shooting rampage.

“I was kind of nervous because I had a lot of friends family up there it could have been any one of us,” Toruno said.

Police say 47-year-old Stanley Stepanski shot and killed 93-year-old Mary Toste on the front doorstep of her Penryn home and then took off on Rock Springs Road, firing at drivers before being shot and killed by police in a gun battle at Interstate 80 and Highway 65.

From his hospital bed, Brian Pierce said he encountered Stepanski along Rock Springs Road. He said he pulled over to let Stepanski pass when his window was shot out.

READ: Investigators: No Connection Between Placer County Gunman And 93-Year-Old Victim

He then felt like what he described as a sledgehammer to his chest. His 8-year-old daughter compressed the wound while he drove himself to the Loomis fire station. Doctors say the 40 caliber bullet shattered his collarbone but saved his life. An inch either way and he could have died.

He is recovering from surgery at Sutter Roseville.

“We are all sending him positive vibes and prayers,” Toruno said.

This isn’t Stepanski’s first run-in with the law. He was originally from Vacaville but had been arrested for felony assault several times when he was living in Montana.