LIVE RADAR:Track the rain moving across our region in near real-time.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loomis, Placer County, roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Florence, Montana resident Stanley Stepanski III was the suspect in the shooting spree earlier this week.

Investigators have said there is no relationship between the gunman and the 93-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

That woman, identified as Mary Toste, was gunned down along Rock Springs Road.

Investigators believe the Stephanski was responsible for seven crime scenes before being shot and killed by authorities.

A man was shot while driving his truck and another person was shot in Loomis. Both are expected to be okay.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer named “Eros” was hurt as well, but is expected to be okay.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s