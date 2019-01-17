ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Florence, Montana resident Stanley Stepanski III was the suspect in the shooting spree earlier this week.

Investigators have said there is no relationship between the gunman and the 93-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

UPDATE: We have identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting spree in Placer County as 48-year old Stanley Stepanski III, of Florence, Montana. Despite rumors, Stepansky III has no known connection to any of the victims or the area at this time.

#SouthPlacerShootingSpree pic.twitter.com/dixRw4kH21 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2019

That woman, identified as Mary Toste, was gunned down along Rock Springs Road.

Investigators believe the Stephanski was responsible for seven crime scenes before being shot and killed by authorities.

A man was shot while driving his truck and another person was shot in Loomis. Both are expected to be okay.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer named “Eros” was hurt as well, but is expected to be okay.