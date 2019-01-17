LIVE RADAR:Track the rain moving across our region in near real-time.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fast-acting police in Fairfield saved a life this week using Narcan and CPR.

Officers responded to an overdose call on Travis Boulevard Monday night. They say they found a 50-year-old man unconscious and not breathing, who they believed had overdosed on heroin.

They administered two doses of Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of opioids, and began CPR until paramedics arrived. EMTs transported the man to the hospital, where he was revived.

Fairfield Police say all officers carry Narcan and received training on how to give the drug from the Fairfield Fire Department.

