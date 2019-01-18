DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona was laid to rest Friday, a week after she was shot and killed on the job. CrossFit Davis will be holding two workouts in her honor Saturday.

The gym announced they will be opening their doors to the public to participate in a workout in Corona’s honor. There will be classes at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Those interested are being asked to wear royal blue to show their support.

They will also be collecting donations for the Corona family.

The gym said, “In the hardest times we are given the opportunity to show up for those who need it, let’s show up for Natalie, her family and the law enforcement community.”

CrossFit Davis is located at 2121 2nd Street. The workout is free for law enforcement.