SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After the deadly wildfires across California last year, FEMA is looking for California residents to help in the disaster recovery efforts.
FEMA working on wildfire recovery after the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Hill and Woolsey fires in Losa Angeles and Ventura counties.
California residents who want to apply for a FEMA job can create a profile at USAjobs.gov, then search “FEMA Local Hire” and set the location to California. The agency said many jobs will be opening in the coming weeks and months.
The agency is looking for the following jobs: Engineer, Floodplain Management Specialist, Geospatial Information Systems Specialist, Administrative Support Assistant, Insurance Specialist, Emergency Management Specialist, Equal Rights Advisor, Customer Service Representative, Analysts, Voluntary Agency Liaison, Resource Manager, Media Relations Specialist, Digital Communications Specialist, Mass Care Specialist, Applicant Services Specialist, Housing Coordinator and Reports Writer.