US President Donald Trump (3rd fromL), along with California Governor Jerry Brown (R) and Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long (2ndR) view damage from wildfires in Malibu, California, November 17, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by SAUL LOEB has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Malibu] instead of [Paradise]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After the deadly wildfires across California last year, FEMA is looking for California residents to help in the disaster recovery efforts.

FEMA working on wildfire recovery after the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Hill and Woolsey fires in Losa Angeles and Ventura counties.

California residents who want to apply for a FEMA job can create a profile at USAjobs.gov, then search “FEMA Local Hire” and set the location to California. The agency said many jobs will be opening in the coming weeks and months.

The agency is looking for the following jobs: Engineer, Floodplain Management Specialist, Geospatial Information Systems Specialist, Administrative Support Assistant, Insurance Specialist, Emergency Management Specialist, Equal Rights Advisor, Customer Service Representative, Analysts, Voluntary Agency Liaison, Resource Manager, Media Relations Specialist, Digital Communications Specialist, Mass Care Specialist, Applicant Services Specialist, Housing Coordinator and Reports Writer.