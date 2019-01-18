STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the suspect shot by officers in Stockton on Thursday evening.

The incident happened along the 4500 block of Mist Trail Drive.

Police said a wanted parolee pulled a gun on officers, prompting a Stockton PD and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer to fire their weapons. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A silver revolver was recovered by officers at the scene, police say.

Friday, Stockton police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ontoniel Cornejo. He is now said to be in stable condition; he’s being guarded by officers at the hospital.

Cornejo was wanted in connection to a carjacking and kidnapping in the South Bay area.San Jose police had information that he was in Stockton and requested assistance from Stockton PD.

Both officers who fired at Cornejo have been placed on administrative leave, per usual protocol after an officer-involved shooting.