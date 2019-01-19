SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Friday marks 10 months since 22-year-old Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police. The department closed the investigation into Clark’s death three months ago. But community members are still waiting for the District Attorney’s office to decide whether the officers involved will be charged.

“We’ve had a whole year to put a lot of things in place but now the decision has come and here we are,” said Rashid Sidqe, co-founder of Law Enforcement Accountability Directive (LEAD).

City leaders met with community members Friday ahead of any possible announcements. The mayor’s office insists they have no idea when the DA’s decision about Clark’s shooting will be released, but Friday’s meeting came just days before the city could put a strict ban on objects brought to Sacramento protests.

The investigation into Clark’s death was closed by the Sacramento Police Department back in October. But there’s been no word from District Attorney Ann Marie Schubert on whether charges will be filed against the officers who pulled the trigger. Steinberg’s office has no timeline on when it could happen.

“As he knows and probably the majority of us in the room, that the DA will probably not prosecute and there will not be a penalty to the murder of Stephon Clark,” Sidqe said.

Steinberg met with nearly 30 activists on Friday to discuss what to do after a decision is announced. On Friday’s agenda was a call to find community spaces where people can gather the day of the decision.

“I want to make sure that our community both keeps the peace and pursues justice, and the two cannot be opposites,” Steinberg said.

While Sidqe promises to hear the mayor out, he says doesn’t have high expectations for real change.

“I felt a little insulted by the “keep calm” attitude when we have a brother that has been killed!” he said.

The mayor’s meetings coincide with the council’s discussion of an emergency ordinance next week.

It would ban certain items from public demonstrations such as pipes, bats, firearms, bottles, lanterns, shield, and even balloons.

“Quite frankly, what do you need those items for if you are at a march?” said Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento Police Department.

She told CBS13 the ordinance is about more than simply keeping possible Clark protests calm.

“We have numerous protests in Sacramento all the time and we want to keep the community safe,” Matthew said.