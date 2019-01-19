LOOMIS (CBS13) — Placer County K-9 Eros is recovering after being shot in the line of duty earlier this week, and people are showing their love by trying to help with the costs of the injured K-9’s surgery.

So much so, in fact, that Eros’s handler is requesting all donations for Eros go instead to a local nonprofit.

Deputies ask people to make those donations to the Foothills K-9 Association, a nonprofit that works with K-9s and handlers. Foothills K-9 Association provides protective gear, medical trauma kits, and other essentials.

Mailed donations should be payable to “Foothills K-9 Association” and mailed to:

ATTN: PCSO K-9 Eros

Foothills K-9 Association

5098 Foothills Blvd Suite 3-424

Roseville, CA 95747

Online donations can be made by clicking here:

http://www.foothillsk9.org/product-category/donation/

Deputies ask that donors put “PCSO K-9 Eros” in the notes section and include their mailing address so they can invite everyone who gives to an upcoming thank you dinner.

K9 Eros is recovering after the shooting. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office)