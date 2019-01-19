PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has upgraded tomorrow’s weather forecast at the high elevation to a winter storm warning.

Heavy snow and high winds are anticipated to move in tomorrow afternoon. Drivers are urged to travel through the mountains before Sunday morning, if possible.

ALSO: Sacramento Weather: Cars Stuck In Yolo County Road Off Highway 505 Flooded After Storm

This includes I-80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit, and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

Snow accumulations at the mountain peaks could be up to three feet.