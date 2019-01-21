RENO (CBS13) – Authorities say a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant is behind bars, accused of committing four murders in the Reno area.

The arrest comes after two women were found dead in their homes – just four days apart.

Then, a couple in their 80s was found shot to death last week.

Deputies say the evidence connects Wilbur Martinez Guzman to all four homicides.

“We are confident we have the person responsible for the LaGuardia Lane homicides, as well as the homicides in Douglas County,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam Washoe in a press conference.

Saturday, Guzman was originally arrested in Carson City on theft and immigration charges.

Then on Sunday, detectives announced Guzman was the suspect linked to the four recent murders.

The investigation is still on going, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.