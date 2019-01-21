  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Reno

RENO (CBS13) – Authorities say a 19-year-old undocumented immigrant is behind bars, accused of committing four murders in the Reno area.

The arrest comes after two women were found dead in their homes – just four days apart.

Then, a couple in their 80s was found shot to death last week.

Deputies say the evidence connects Wilbur Martinez Guzman to all four homicides.

“We are confident we have the person responsible for the LaGuardia Lane homicides, as well as the homicides in Douglas County,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam Washoe in a press conference.

Saturday, Guzman was originally arrested in Carson City on theft and immigration charges.

Then on Sunday, detectives announced Guzman was the suspect linked to the four recent murders.

The investigation is still on going, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s