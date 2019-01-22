LIVE:Sacramento city leaders talk about the "State of Downtown"
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives say an arrest has been made in the murder of a 56-year-old Sacramento woman.

Doretha Brewer was shot after she was robbed along the 4700 block of Florin Road back on Dec. 22, 2018. Medics rushed her to the hospital, but she later died.

Shylow Therman's booking photo. (Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

It’s unclear exactly what led up to Brewer being shot.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detectives later identified 39-year-old Shylow Therman, a Sacramento resident, as the suspect in Brewer’s killing. He was arrested on Jan. 17, but had already been in custody since Dec. 27 on unrelated charges.

Therman is being held at Sacramento County Jail and is ineligible for bail.

