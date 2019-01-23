SAN JOSE (CBS13) – A 15-year-old Ceres native has become one of the youngest players ever signed in Major League Soccer.
The San Jose Earthquakes announced on Wednesday that they had signed Cade Cowell as a Homegrown Player. The teenager is a product of Quakes Academy, San Jose’s youth development team.
Cowell is only 15 years and 102 days old, making him the fourth-youngest player signed in MLS history. He’s also the youngest player signed in both Earthquakes and Bay Area professional sports history, the team says.
“Cade has a bright future ahead of him and it is up to him how far he will go,” said Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda in a statement.
Before his time at Quakes Academy, Cowell also played with Ballistic United and even earned a call up to bot the U-16 and U-17 US national teams last year.
A forward striker, Cowell is rated a five-star prospect by TopDrawerSoccer.