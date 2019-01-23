SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase from Citrus Heights to South Sacramento Wednesday night.

Citrus Heights Police confirmed that an officer located a stolen vehicle, but the suspect drove away and attempted to run over an officer, forcing the officer to jump out of the way of the car.

The suspect car then led police on a pursuit through Sacramento County, eventually ending up on Garden River Court in South Sacramento.

Police said the suspect broke through the fence at the end of the court onto the levee and was arrested there.

A female passenger was also detained at the scene. It is unknown at this time if she was also arrested.

The trunk of the car appeared to be stuffed with large plastic bags and an animal carrier can be seen in the back seat.

The identity of the suspect and his passenger have not yet been released.

Officers are still investigating the scene and will provide more information later.