MANTECA (CBS13) — Chhinderpal Singh, 64, who was reported missing in Manteca on Jan. 2, was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal in Patterson Monday.

Singh was reported missing by his wife and officers found his vehicle the next day abandoned near the Delta Mendota Canal in rural Tracy.

Officers said a body surfaced in the Canal near Marshall Road in Patterson on Monday morning. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office contacted Manteca Police about the body due to the circumstances.

After an autopsy by the San Joaquin County Coroner, the body was identified as Singh by dental records.

Manteca Police said there were no signs of foul play in Singh’s death. The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death are pending at this time.